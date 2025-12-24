Royal Oak community rallies behind mom, daughters in need

To help a family in need this holiday, the Royal Oak Police Department and the community are coming together in a big way.

"This is an amazing community," said Lindsay Warren.

CBS Detroit

Warren runs a Royal Oak community group on social media. A few days ago, an officer with the Royal Oak Police Department reached out.

"Said 'Hey Lindsay, we've got a family who needs a little help.' The officer went out to do a wellness check because the two girls, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, hadn't been in school. Turns out, couple issues going on. So, mom needs a new car and even more importantly, the kids need winter clothes," Warren said.

Warren posted online to create a fundraiser for the family. The post took off with comments pouring in and people eager to help.

"We put the word out, and people have already started donating, and we just announced it yesterday," Warren said.

"Officer Steinke reached out to Ms. Warren, she did what she does, and she got all the help and the resources together to be able to put together a lot of great stuff for the family," said Officer Joe Yerke.

Containers stocked with sweaters, pants and even cash have so far been donated to support this mom and her kids in need.

"It does not surprise me. This city always comes through and helps its residents," Yerke said.

CBS Detroit

"Once one person says 'Hey, I can help,' or 'Hey, I have a pair of boots I haven't used,' or 'Oh my gosh, I have a sweatshirt I don't need.' It just takes off," said Warren.

The deadline for donations is on New Year's Eve. Anyone who would like to help can drop off the items at the Royal Oak Police Department, 450 E. 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak. Officers plan to make a surprise delivery to the family.

CBS Detroit

As far as items this family might need, Warren says any winter clothing items would be appreciated.

"All the winter gear except for winter coats, so boots, hats, scarves, gloves. Anything to keep them warm this winter? We can do gift cards like JCPenney, Kohl's, Old Navy, any place where their money will go far," Warren said.

Below are the sizes needed: