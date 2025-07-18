Ford Lake's new rowing course hosts one of the sport's biggest national events

Some of the best rowers in the country are all gathering in Washtenaw County, Michigan, for one of the largest community rowing events in the United States.

Rowfest kicked off on July 12 and continues through July 20. The national competition makes its first trip to Ford Lake in Ypsilanti, and it likely won't be the last.

All boats were in the water at Ford Lake at some point in the past week, or will race at some point during the weekend, thanks to the community investment in this new championship-level course. It now joins just a handful of other courses that can accommodate this many races over this many days at this level of competition.

"We want to bring sporting tournaments and events to Washtenaw County," said Ann Arbor Sports Commission Director Meaghan Hughes.

If you build it, they will come, and that's exactly what the Ann Arbor Sports Commission, Eastern Michigan University, and Ypsilanti Township pulled off at Ford Lake.

"We've been hearing amazing feedback and are already hearing that people are talking about this premier rowing course. Now we are the talk of the rowing world and can continue bringing large rowing events like this to Washtenaw County," Hughes said.

Highes says this championship-level rowing course isn't only the first in Michigan, but it's also only one of 13 in the entire country, a big selling point not only in their bid for future junior and masters championships, but also for potential NCAA events.

"It's so rare in the United States to have a venue that has an eight-lane course and tons of room to warm up and cool down. The space is amazing," said U.S. Rowing Communications Director Gail Zaharek.

Zaharek also says you don't get a course of this caliber without a community that wants to see rowing thrive here.

"To find a community that's willing to invest like that in the sport is hugely helpful, and we're so grateful," she said.

U.S. Rowing says the course's distance from the airport and places to stay, eat, and relax during downtime also makes this a location that will attract rowers from across the country.

It's also a big reason why we're seeing states like Colorado, Florida, Connecticut, and Illinois represented in this event. It's also an opportunity for new rowers to be introduced to the sport through U.S. Rowing's learn-to-row programs.