Roseville girl, 16, accused of stabbing Detroit boy in the stomach at Campus Martius

A 16-year-old Roseville, Michigan, girl is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old Detroit boy in the stomach at Campus Martius over the weekend.

Detroit police responded to the 1000 block of Woodward Avenue at Campus Martius around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from a stab wound to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Wayne County Prosecutors allege a verbal fight between the girl and the boy escalated and that the girl pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the boy multiple times in his stomach. The girl was arrested a short while later.

The girl faces a felonious assault charge. She is being charged as a juvenile and as a result, is not being named.

She had a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon at the Juvenile Detention Facility in the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. Following the preliminary hearing, all future hearings will take place in Macomb County because she is a county resident, officials said.