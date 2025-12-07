Roseville family seeks support after dog killed, house and possessions destroyed in fire

A Roseville, Michigan, family needs help after a fire destroyed their home and everything in it a few weeks before Christmas.

Firefighters were called to the home on Brohl Street on Friday shortly before 11:30 a.m.

"I don't have anything. It sucks. Everything's gone. We have nothing," Christina Krull, homeowner, said.

The fire shattered glass, melted siding and heavily damaged the kitchen and living room.

"I was laying on the couch with my youngest, and under the blankets he smelled something. I got up and the kitchen was fully on fire," Christina Krull said.

She says her two sons, who were home sick, got out quickly. Her daughter was in school at the time.

"I was playing my game, and I heard my mom scream, 'Fire.' I went out, and the kitchen is right next to my room, and I just saw fire and smoke. I ran outside," Adam Krull, 12, said.

Christina Krull managed to rescue one of her dogs, but when she went back for 1-year-old Loco, it was too late.

"I couldn't breathe. It was complete smoke, and the windows exploded when we were outside and we could hear Loco. I could hear him. My dog Loco was in the bathroom, and he died," she said.

Christina Krull says the only thing she can think of that may have started the fire is a small tea light candle.

"Fires happen very quickly. If that would have happened at night, we wouldn't have gotten out," she said.

Sadly, it's not the first tragedy to strike the family. Christina Krull has buried a child and her husband.

"My first son died. All his stuff, we were able to save his ashes, but my husband, all his stuff, my kids don't have anything left from their dad," she said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family recover.

"It's been great. Yes, people have been donating a lot of clothes. The kids all have new clothes," Christina Krull said.

It'll be a least a year before the family can return home. In the meantime, anyone can help make their holiday brighter by donating in their time of need.