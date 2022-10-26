Watch CBS News
Romeo celebrates Halloween with Terror on Tillson and first ScreechFest

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

ROMEO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It began as a street decorated with elaborate Halloween and spooky décor dubbed Terror on Tillson Street. This year, the city expanded the event to include family-friendly events each weekend in October. 

While many activities have come and gone already, there's still one fun-filled weekend left.

On Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, there is a haunted house at The Masonic Lodge from 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, is filled with activities. The day starts with pumpkin carving at Marketplace Alley from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trick-or-Treating will be underway on Main Street from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Wagon rides kick off one hour later at noon at the Romeo Veterinary Hospital. The rides run through 5 p.m.  A children's costume contest will be happening at 4 Corner's Diner from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and the haunted house will be open from 6-10 p.m.

The fun continues Sunday with wagon rides from 2-7 p.m. and the haunted house will open for a final time from 6-10 p.m. 

Lots Happening this weekend for Romeo ScreechFest! All Weekend! Romeo Masonic Lodge #41 Haunted House!🧟‍🧛‍♂️ Friday Night 6-9pm: Witches and Warlocks Night Out🧙‍♀️🧙‍♂️ Friday 6:30pm Pumpkin Lighting on Main Street🎃 History and Hauntings Storytelling Wagon Rides (Pre-registration Only) with the Romeo Monday Club 👻 Saturday: Free Pumpkin Carving in Marketplace Alley 🎃 FREE SHUTTLE BUS THROUGH DOWNTOWN! 21st-23rd 6-9pm🚌 Pick Up and Drop Offs Located at Muir Funeral Home and Romeo UMC! Want to submit your house to the interactive map? Click here: https://forms.gle/Kf4YvLnXez6ej4Mq7 Want to know more information about what's happening downtown? Head over to www.romeoscreechfest.com! #romeoscreechfest #scavengerhunt #artandwinewalk #downtownromeomi #spookyvibes #spookyvibesonly🧟‍♂️🎃😈

Posted by Downtown Romeo, MI on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

First published on October 26, 2022 / 12:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

