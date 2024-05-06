Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets on sale. What to know about the different options

(CBS DETROIT) - Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic went on sale today, Monday, May 6.

The PGA tour event will once again be held at the Detroit Golf Club from June 25 to 30. This is the sixth year the event has been held at this golf club.

Fans can choose from a variety of ticket options and packages for the family-friendly event, including front-row seats.

Ticket options for 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

All tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are digital and will be day-specific. Here are the three different ticket options:

Grounds tickets: Start at $65 (Mastercard cardholders can get preferred pricing on this ticket option)

LendingTree Lounge tickets: Start at $120

Club Ace tickets: Start at $250

Grounds tickets are a good option for fans looking to get into the event and see the entire course, while the LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace tickets will provide a more premium experience.

The LendingTree Lounge is a hospitality venue with indoor and outdoor seating, where fans can view the 16th fairway, 16th green, 17th tee and 13th green. Fans will also be able to see the players coming down the stretch on the back nine from this location.

Private restrooms will be available and an upgraded menu and bar service will be available for fans to purchase items.

Club Ace presented by Bell's Brewing has been re-envisioned for this year's event and will provide an open-air seating experience overlooking the 15th and 16th holes. This venue includes complimentary beer, wine, seltzers and soft drinks. There is also an upgraded menu and full bar for fans to purchase from.

Do kids need tickets to get into the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Children 15 and under will get grounds admission for free when they are accompanied by a ticketed adult. Ticketed adults can bring up to four children with them. They will not need a separate ticket to get into the event.

For the hospitality venue ticket options, children ages three and up will need to purchase a ticket.

Free admission for military members

Complimentary tickets will be offered to military members in partnership with Irreverent Warriors Detroit, an organization that "brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide," according to the release.

Starting on May 27, the tickets will be available for active, reserve, retired and veteran military members, along with one guest. These will be available while tickets last.