Rocket Mortgage Classic starts Golf and Give fundraising program
(CBS DETROIT) - Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and JD Hess, marketing coordinator for Christ Child Society of Detroit, joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to discuss the Golf and Give fundraising program.
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held June 27-July 2 at the Detroit Golf Club.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit here.
