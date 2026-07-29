Reflecting on Rocket Classic's legacy on eve of its final tournament in Detroit

It was community day Wednesday at the Rocket Classic ahead of the tournament's first round on Thursday.

This marks the last year fans will gather at the Detroit Golf Club for the PGA Tour event.

From inspiring young Detroiters to pick up the game to creating lifelong memories for fans to making a difference beyond the course, the Rocket Classic leaves a lasting legacy in the Motor City.

"Got the kids down here last year, got a bunch of autographs from some of the pros and stuff, so that was awesome," said Rocket Classic patron Jake Wilson.

CBS News Detroit asked patrons about their favorite memories at the Rocket Classic.

"I think my favorite one is [bringing my kids]. This is their second year here, but last year was the first year we took them. I think they were honestly in the same outfits," said Rocket Classic patron Mike Mazzola.

The Rocket Classic is making its mark on Detroit for the final time.

"I live in the 313. It's good to have a national golf tournament here. We're going to miss it," said Rocket Classic patron Trip Maghielse.

"I will miss it. It was a lot of fun coming here for the last five years, and it was just really fun," said Rocket Classic patron Connor Maertens.

The tournament grew the game in Detroit, inspiring a new generation of golfers like Makynzie Waters, who will be playing college golf at Norfolk State just one year after picking up her first set of clubs.

"Whether it's Midnight Golf or the Rocket Classic, I appreciate all the opportunities and people believing in people like me who are coming out of high school and not knowing which way to go, and give me opportunities like playing on the golf team at Norfolk State University," said Midnight Golf graduate Makynzie Waters.

The Rocket Community Fund has also raised more than $10 million to close the digital divide in Detroit throughout the tournament's life. Now, a new $4.5 million grant will ensure they continue that mission long after the tournament leaves town.