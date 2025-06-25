Families soak up the fun at Rocket Classic Community Day events

A bad day at the golf course beats a good day at work was a good way to describe the Rocket Classic 2025 Community Day on Wednesday.

The free family-friendly events mark the start of the 7th annual Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, which takes place through Sunday as part of the PGA tour. Thousands of spectators are expected to stop by the course during the local run.

Frank Fontaine was among those who attended Community Day with his family - and they participated in a bit of banter. The Northville Michigan natives, Frank, Dean, Anna, Jay and Katie love the game of golf and some competition.

"I can hit far," Frank Fontaine said, adding that his range is about 125 yards.

CBS Detroit then asked Frank's older brother Dean if he hits the ball farther than him.

Dean quickly answered yes. But in the background Frank could be heard saying, "just a little," to which Dean snapped back and said "no," with a stern look on his face.

Other activities on the schedule Wednesday included the Pro-Am featuring PGA Tour professionals, some local celebrities and amateurs. There was also a youth clinic in the afternoon.

"I love being able to come to the family event community day, get close to the golfers and just enjoy time," said Jay Fontaine. "We actually have a buddy, Seth Anderson, who is playing. We are going to make fun of him. We got him and made him some cards, here this is his state championship trophy photo, and we are going to pass these out like he's a celebrity and it's a great time."