Rochester Hills man accused of using Instagram to meet 15-year-old

A 22-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after he allegedly used Instagram to meet a 15-year-old, Northville Township police said.

Valor James Harrison was arraigned Thursday on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Police say in July, Harrison contacted the victim through Instagram and later met the teen to engage in sexual activity.

Northville Township and Canton detectives arrested Harrison Tuesday. Investigators say Harrison has a history of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Harrison was given a $100,000 bond and is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who believes they or their children have been in contact with Harrison, or may be a victim, to contact Northville police at 248-349-9400.

Harrison is due back in court on Sept. 5 for a probable cause conference and has a preliminary examination on Sept. 12.