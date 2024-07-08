Metro Detroit adaptive golfer swings his way to USGA tournament

(CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills adaptive golfer is preparing for the United States Golf Association Adaptive Open, a tournament he qualified for in what he says is a massively growing sport.

"That was kind of the initial excitement of the golf thing; it was just getting out and doing what I used to do," said Jimmy Moceri, recalling the memories of getting back out on the links to work at a sport he hadn't played since age 17.

In 2006, a car crash took his ability to walk.

"I am a t-10, t-11 complete spinal cord injury. So, no feeling or movement below my waist," Moceri said.

He has since adapted, still hitting the court for a game of 5 on 5 for wheelchair basketball or now playing 18, using specialized adaptive golf equipment, like the Paragolfer seen in the video above.

"Took me probably five to eight years to find it, and buy it, and get it shipped to me and all that sort of stuff. So, I was very excited to do that and start playing again," Moceri said.

It wasn't just playing, though; it was competing at a championship level. He's been practicing ahead of the 3rd annual USGA Adaptive Open, which begins on July 8.

"I've seen the whole spectrum of it," Moceri said. "I've seen one armed golfers, I've seen cerebral palsy people that are just incredible. I've seen amputees that are just so good and obviously the seated golfers as well, is kind of my division, but we all kind of compete against each other with different tee sets so that's how they kind of level the playing field."

He adds that he's seen the sport evolve rapidly over the past couple of years and hopes that sponsorships and donations will be some of the next steps, especially as the expenses begin to add up.

"We feel really, I say we, as the adaptive athletes, we feel really welcome at these tournaments and yeah, it's really starting to blow up," Moceri said.