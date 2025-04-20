3 sought in robbery at Monroe County jewelry store, sheriff says

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

An investigation is underway after three people robbed a jewelry store in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, on Saturday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened at Kay Jewelers at 2332 N. Telegraph Road around 6:20 p.m.

Three males entered the store, broke display cases and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry, officials say. The males, who appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s, then left the store in a white Jeep.

Deputy Brandon Parker found the Jeep abandoned on Lasalle Road, less than a mile from the store, shortly after the incident.

Officials say the Jeep had previously been reported as stolen to the Detroit Police Department.

Deputy Dominic Flint and Detective Kenneth Dodds are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office detective bureau at 734-240-7530, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit an anonymous tip here.