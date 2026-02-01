Man accused of robbing 2 stores at Auburn Hills mall while armed with knife

A 29-year-old man has been charged after police in Auburn Hills, Michigan, said two stores at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlet Mall were robbed on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the mall, located at 4000 Baldwin Rd., around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a male armed with a knife who had robbed the two stores. They found a male, later identified as Ryan David Kissel of Waterford, Michigan, armed with a knife in the parking lot, according to police.

Kissel threatened to harm the officers when he was confronted, officials said. He then left the parking lot in his vehicle.

Police said the officers chased Kissel until "it was deemed too dangerous to continue."

Kissel was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. at his home after police alerted law enforcement in nearby communities to be on the lookout for him, according to officials.

No one was injured in the robberies.

Online Court records show Kissel is charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and one count of fleeing a police officer. A judge set his bond at $250,000 cash or surety.

Court records show a probable cause conference for Kissel is scheduled for Feb. 12, followed by an examination on Feb. 19.

Anyone who has information about either robbery is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.