Road worker dies after struck by excavator in Livingston County, Michigan

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A road worker has died after he was struck by an excavator Monday afternoon in Livingston County, Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called at about 3:15 p.m. on June 30 to the area of Grand River near Interstate 96 in Brighton Township. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the worker, a 23-year-old from St. Clair Shores, was working in a hole in the road when he was struck by the excavator bucket. MSP says it does not appear the worker who was operating the excavator was aware that the other worker was in the hole. First responders administered aid to the worker, and he was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

MSP says the incident appears to be a work accident, but an investigation is ongoing.

