Man arrested after road rage incident reportedly involving handgun in Monroe Township

A 60-year-old man is in custody after a road rage incident that reportedly involved a handgun in Monroe Township, Michigan, on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident on northbound Interstate 75 near the 10 mile marker was reported around 4:25 p.m. An individual who called 911 said the driver of a GMC truck, later identified as the man, pulled up next to them and "produced a handgun," the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the 911 caller was able to provide a detailed description of the truck, including its license plate number, and reported the man exited the interstate at North Dixie Highway.

Deputies located the GMC on northbound North Dixie Highway near Brest Road and stopped it. The sheriff's office said they found a handgun while searching the truck and that the man, from Decatur, Alabama, did not have a valid concealed pistol license. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

As of Saturday evening, the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call 734-240-7706.