Road closures happening in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Construction season has been in full swing, causing headaches for Metro Detroiters.

Because there are so many construction projects right now, drivers should be sure to check the latest updates to help avoid sitting in traffic.

To help, here's a list of road work happening this weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation:

Franklin:

Oakland – Franklin Road CLOSING, US-24/Telegraph to US-24 BR/Sq Lake, Fri 9am-3pm.





I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75 ramp to NB/SB M-24/Lapeer Rd, 1 ramp lane open, Mon 9am-8/15.

Oakland - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to E. Holly, Fri 6am-mid-Sept.

Wayne - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-3, Mon 7am-8/16.





I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to M-19/New Haven, Sun 1pm-late Aug.

Wayne - WB I-94, Haggerty to Belleville, 3 lanes open, left shoulder closed, Mon 7am-early Dec.





I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 Service Drive CLOSED at Schaefer, Mon 7pm-Sat 5am.





I-275:

Wayne - EB/WB Ann Arbor Rd RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 6am-mid-Sept.

Wayne – NB 275 RAMP CLOSING to US-12/Michigan, Mon 6am-late Sept.





I-696:

Oakland – EB I-696 CLOSED, I-275 to US-24, Fri 10pm-Sat 7pm.

Oakland – WB I-696 CLOSED, US-24 to I-275, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to SB Orchard Lake, Sat 7am-early Sept.





M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne - NB/SB M-3, Brush St to Mack Ave, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 8am-Fri 5pm.

Wayne - NB/SB M-3, Russell St to Saint Aubin, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 8am-Fri 5pm.





M-5: (Grand River Ave)

Oakland - NB M-5, Berg Rd to M-102/8 Mile, 3 lanes open, Mon 5am-early Oct.

Wayne - NB/SB Schaefer CLOSED, M-5/Grand River to Fullerton, Mon 7pm-Sat 5am.

M-19: (New Haven Rd)

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED at I-94, Mon 5am-8/16.

M-24: (Lapeer Rd)

Oakland - SB M-24 ramp/connector to NB/SB I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-8/15.





M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - SB M-85/Fort St at Outer Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 5am-mid-Sept.

Wayne - EB Outer Dr at M-85/Fort St, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-mid-Sept.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Macomb/Oakland/Wayne - WB M-102, M-53/Van Dyke to M-1/Woodward, 1 LANE OPEN nightly, Mon-Thu 9pm-5am.

Oakland/Wayne – WB M-102, Lahser to Berg, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-Fri 5pm.

Oakland/Wayne – EB/WB M-102 CLOSED, Dequindre Rd to John R, Sun 7am-late Nov, service drives will be used.





US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12, I-94 to Cass Ave, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 8am-Fri 5pm.





US-24: (Telegraph)