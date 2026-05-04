Rising fuel costs concern Michigan boaters as season begins

Gas prices across Michigan are climbing, and the impact is being felt well beyond the roadways. As boating season gets underway along Lake St. Clair, higher fuel costs on land are translating into even steeper prices on the water.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.87 per gallon for regular unleaded, an increase of 85 cents in just one week. That's about a dollar more than this time last month and roughly $1.65 higher than this time last year.

While the spike is straining household budgets for commuters, boaters say marine fuel prices rise even faster.

"Gas prices on the sea are always a little higher because of the ethanol," said Charles Burns, an avid boater and mechanic at Emerald City Harbor. "But when they're higher on land, they become astronomical out here."

He says the cost of filling up can quickly add up for boats with large fuel tanks.

"Boats have to have a lot of gas to push them through this water," Burns said. "Some of these boats have two hundred gallons total. That's a huge bill."

Burns estimates some boaters could spend as much as $2,000 just to get out on the water a few times this season.

Fuel dock operators are also watching the trend closely.

Mark Conely has been running Mark's Fuel Dock in St. Clair Shores for 18 years. Monday, the price for marine fuel at his dock reached $5.94 per gallon.

Despite the rising costs, Conely remains cautiously optimistic.

"I think it's gonna be a good year," Conely said. "If people use more gas, that just means they're having fun on their boat."

AAA says the surge in prices is being driven by a combination of rising demand, shrinking gasoline supplies, and lower crude oil inventories nationwide. The organization warns that until oil prices ease and gasoline stocks rebuild, drivers and boaters may continue to feel pressure at the pump.

For now, boaters along Lake St. Clair say they're adjusting their budgets but not their summer plans.

Despite the higher fuel prices, many still hope to enjoy the water during Michigan's short boating season, even if it costs more to do so.