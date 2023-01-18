Rise in car thefts at Detroit Metro Airport raises security concerns

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - When Joe Hebeka returned from a vacation in December, he found the tires on his car, a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, were stolen.

Hebeka left the jeep at a parking garage at the Detroit Metro Airport. It was sitting on cinderblocks and bricks with damage that would cost him around $8,000.

"It took a few seconds just for us to comprehend this was really our car," said Hebeka. "I thought maybe this was a mistake. This can't be."

"I thought it was a safe place to park. It's only 100 yards away from an international airport. I assume you can park your vehicle there and it will be safe."

Reports of people targeting cars at the airport's parking garages are becoming more common. Vehicles being stolen seems to be the biggest problem.

An airport spokesperson says there were only three car thefts in 2021. In 2022, that number shot up to 29, which is close to a 900% increase.

"The car had sat for at least 10 hours-12 hours, so nobody is patrolling," Hebeka said.

Hebeka was also shocked to find out there were essentially no cameras in the parking garages at the airport. He said when authorities reviewed surveillance footage, the video was from the area where drivers get their tickets.

He said there was no angle showing what happened to his car inside the parking garage.

No one was arrested.

"When you look around, you realize there aren't any cameras anywhere. It's very unsafe," Hebecka said.

Hebecka says he's hoping the airport will take the security concerns seriously.

"Hopefully if anything comes out of this to deter this from happening, just preventing anybody from possibly getting injured."

A spokesperson for the airport sent the following statement:

"It is well known that auto thefts are surging in the surrounding areas and across the state. At Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, we operate one of the largest parking areas in the world totaling more than 18,000 on-airport parking spaces. The McNamara Terminal Parking Deck by itself is the third-largest single deck in the world, which sits ahead of the Disney World, Magic Kingdom and Epcot Lots combined. Typically, more than a million vehicles park at DTW each year; 29 were stolen in 2022 and three in 2021. We are aware there is a sharp increase in the thefts of one vehicle make in particular and have engaged the manufacturer to seek technical assistance. "The security of every vehicle at DTW remains a priority. In response to the recent thefts, our Airport Authority Police Department and Security teams have added patrols to ensure 24-hour coverage in the Big Blue Deck and the McNamara Terminal Parking Deck. We are actively exploring installation of additional cameras and other technology to enhance security, as well as pursuing additional investigative and enforcement methods. "Suspects have been arrested who are connected to thefts at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Our police department continues to work with several law enforcement agencies to address stolen vehicles not only at DTW, but across Michigan."