Rideshare driver charged in Detroit crash that killed North Carolina couple

The driver of a Lyft rideshare vehicle is facing multiple felony charges after a crash on Detroit's west side left two people dead.

Theopris Mays, 40, of Herndon, Va., was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard. When Detroit police officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle upright against a loading dock door at a warehouse. The two passengers were trapped inside, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were Andre Boynton, 60, and Carla Boynton, 57, both of Durham, N.C.

According to initial reports, the driver was also injured and taken for medical treatment while in police custody.

Mays was working as a Lyft driver at the time of the crash, the prosecutor's office said. Authorities allege that he was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Mays is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of reckless driving causing death and one count of leaving the scene of an at-fault accident causing death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Bond was set at $500,000. A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for Friday, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for March 5.

The prosecutor's office said that Mays is also accused of running away from the crash scene.