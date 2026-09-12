Health officials confirm presence of ricin in substance tied to Southwest Michigan apartment complex

The presence of ricin in a substance linked to an apartment complex in Hastings, Michigan, has been confirmed, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department said Saturday, two days after a potential exposure to the poison was reported.

The district health agency received information on Thursday about the potential exposure at Tyden Lofts. Officials said in a news release Saturday that presumptive testing of the substance indicated the presence of ricin and additional testing has since confirmed its presence.

Health officials said there was also a report Thursday of a potential ricin exposure at the Corewell Health Pennock Hospital Emergency Department, though it wasn't immediately known whether exposure had been confirmed at the facility.

Crews at the apartment complex on the 300 block of West Court Street are collecting environmental samples to determine the extent of any ricin contamination and whether additional cleanup is needed.

Emergency responders on Thursday evacuated residents at the apartment complex, and, as of Saturday, officials have not cleared them to return unless "specifically authorized."

Teams at Tyden Lofts were working Saturday to safely retrieve any pets that were still inside. The agency says the animals have been provided with food and water.

Testing has been offered to residents and employees at the complex, as well as first responders who were concerned they may have been exposed to ricin.

"Testing can help address concerns and make sure anyone who needs follow-up can get the care and support they need," the health agency said in the release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ricin is found naturally in castor beans and can be in the form of a powder, mist or a pellet. It can also be dissolved in water or weak acid.

"The major symptoms of ricin poisoning depend on how much ricin someone was exposed to and how they were exposed. Many organs may be affected in severe cases," the CDC said.

Symptoms include difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, tightness in the chest, heavy sweating, fluid buildup in the lungs, blue skin, low blood pressure and respiratory failure, according to federal officials.

The FBI said Friday it was working with local, county and state agencies to investigate the incident.

Hastings is around 39 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan.