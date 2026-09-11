FBI investigates suspected ricin exposure at Southwest Michigan apartment complex, hospital

The FBI Detroit Field Office says on Friday it is investigating a suspected ricin exposure that was detected at an apartment complex and a hospital in Hastings, Michigan.

According to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, officials received information about potential exposure at Tyden Lofts and the Corewell Health Pennock Hospital's emergency department. Initial testing showed the substance to be ricin, but additional testing will be completed to confirm the results.

Health officials say there is no threat to the public, and the impacted areas have been contained. They say one person came to the hospital and was isolated.

Officials say apartment residents were evacuated, and patient care and health care operations remain available at the hospital.

The FBI says it is working with county health officials, the Barry County Emergency Management Department, Michigan State Police, Corewell Health, the American Red Cross, and other local, state and federal agencies.

"The safety of our communities remains our highest priority," said Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan in a statement. "We recognize that the response to an incident like this can be disruptive and concerning for residents, but it is important that our personnel and our partners have the time and space necessary to safely collect evidence, evaluate the material, and determine exactly what occurred."

Health officials say ricin is a natural poison that comes from the beans of the castor plant or oil. It is harmful if swallowed, injected or breathed in. People can be exposed if they come in contact with someone who has ricin on their body and clothes or through powder in the air.

Symptoms of ricin poisoning may occur four to 24 hours after exposure. Those symptoms include difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, tightness in the chest, heavy sweating, fluid buildup in the lungs, blue skin, low blood pressure and respiratory failure.