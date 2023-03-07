Richmond Middle School student charged after bringing knife to class

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A student at Richmond Middle School is facing serious charges after allegedly bringing a knife to class and making threats.

A letter sent home to parents by Superintendent Brian Walmsley detailed the incident, saying the student brought a small, survival-type knife to school and made a verbal threat. However, Walmsley said the student did not wield the knife in a threatening manner.

The letter says administration quickly identified the student in question and immediately contacted the Richmond Police Department. The school was not placed in lockdown because the superintendent says there was no active threat. The parents of the student were notified and the student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon in a weapon-free zone and issuing a threat.

Superintendent Walmsley also said that free counseling services are available for any students by calling (586) 541-2273. Each Richmond school student is eligible for up to five free counseling sessions.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.