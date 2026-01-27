Richard Whitmer, former state official and father to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has died

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports that her father, former state official and businessman Richard Whitmer, died Monday.

Richard Whitmer had himself served in various capacities in Michigan state government, including commerce secretary to then-Gov. Bill Milliken. He later worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan, eventually becoming CEO.

"He was my best friend, most trusted counselor, and next-door neighbor until I moved into the Governor's Residence," Gretchen Whitmer said. "I would not be where I am and who I am without my dad. Today, I'm sad, but I'm grateful too. I'm grateful for the time we got to spend together, for the things he taught me, and the stories I'll carry with me forever."

Richard Whitmer is also survived by his sister, two other children and seven grandchildren.