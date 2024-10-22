Former Detroit-area mayor sentenced to prison in wire fraud, bribery case

(CBS DETROIT) — The former mayor of Taylor has been sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud and a bribery scheme involving foreclosed homes.

Federal officials say Richard Sollars used his role to recommend that Shady Awad, owner of Realty Transition, get tax-foreclosed properties in the city. In exchange, Sollars received bribes totaling more than $85,000, which included cash and home renovations.

Sollars pleaded guilty to corruption in August 2023.

He was also accused of using funds donated to his campaign for personal use. Officials say he instructed his campaign treasurer to provide signed blank checks payable to Hadir Altoon, owner of Dominick's Market. Altoon then prepared false invoices and provided Sollars with some of the proceeds, totaling more than $70,000.

Sollars lost a reelection bid in 2021 while under indictment.

"Sollars, as the Mayor of the City of Taylor, pledged to represent the best interests of the citizens he represented and the voters who supported him. Instead, he used his elected office to award city contracts and spend campaign funds for his own personal financial enrichment," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Sollars's conviction and sentence demonstrate my office's commitment to ensuring that those elected officials who place their own greed above their duties to the citizens in the community will be held to answer for their breach of trust."