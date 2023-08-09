Revenue sharing leads to Detroit police securing $3.1 million for 25 new officers

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time ever, a portion of the Michigan state budget will be dedicated to public safety initiatives. Detroit police are slated to receive $3.1 million.

Detroit police, joined by state and city leaders, announced it will be adding to its roster, with part of the reason to combat the ever-growing mental health crisis. According to city leaders, 25 new officers will join the team.

"Eleven of them in our mental health unit and 14 of them, neighborhood police officers," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

With the new officers, the city expects around 30 patrol cars with mental health providers. Currently, there are 19.

In order to make the hires happen, $3.1 million of state funding is being allocated to Detroit's public safety initiatives.

"In this last budget, there have also been huge funding opportunities for public safety municipalities statewide, and that was an emphasis that this legislature took to fund public safety," said Rep. Alabas Farhat.

Police Chief James White said the department is seeing more and more emergencies involving mental health.

"We've responded to 8,000 mental health runs this year alone. Last year, same time, it was just under 7,000," White said.

Just last year, the city reported over 300 openings within the department, with more joining the department. City leaders say it's left DPD with about 150 open positions.

"An early next year, we will be fully staffed for the first time in many years," Duggan said.

The department hopes more officers will help with the mental health crisis. DPD responded to 899 suicides in progress this year. In 2022, they responded to 778.