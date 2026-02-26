Residents shocked after sinkhole swallows truck on Detroit's west side

A massive sinkhole in Detroit is now fixed after a water main break caused the road to collapse and a vehicle to get stuck.

Piles of rock and mounds of gravel were used to fill the enormous pit at the intersection of Orangelawn Avenue and Chatham Street.

CBS Detroit

"We were actually pulling up from grabbing dinner last night, and the car was teeter-tottered," said nearby resident Toni.

Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department says a water main break is the cause of the cave-in. The truck attempted to drive through the water and got stuck.

"That's crazy. I saw them working all throughout the day, and everything was taken down, and it looked like it was safe to go, but apparently not," Toni stated.

No one was hurt, the truck was towed out safely, and the road was blocked off immediately.

CBS Detroit

The city says the water main break was fixed on Thursday morning. However, residents tell CBS News Detroit that they're concerned other sinkholes could happen nearby.

"It's scary because if I just ride up the street and fall in with all my kids in the car, like what am I supposed to do?" said nearby resident Nateasha.

The city tells CBS News Detroit that crews were working at this intersection early Wednesday as part of a $19 million stormwater improvement project in the neighborhood. That project is expected to wrap up at the end of the summer.

Sand and gravel were temporarily laid down, but once the water main broke, those elements washed away, leading to flooding and the road collapsing.

"For sinkholes to be happening around here, they need to do something about this. The city needs to do something better," Nateasha said.

The intersection is now fixed and back open and the city is reminding folks to avoid driving through standing water.