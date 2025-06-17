Watch CBS News
New apartment building in downtown Brighton draws mixed responses

By Elle Meyers

A new apartment building in Brighton, Michigan, was granted a preliminary site approval by the city's Planning Commission Monday night. 

If approved, the new building would bring significant change to Brighton's downtown area. 

"We had this vacant parking lot," said Megan Allor Farkas, a broker with DA Building. "There was more that we could do with it than just leave it a parking lot."

The five-story building, Allor on North, would include 144 apartment units on the corner of Hyne and West North streets.    

"In December of last year, we entered into a pre-development agreement that just allows us and the city to work together to see what we can do to benefit us, to benefit them, and where everyone could win in this development," she said. 

The building project was met with a mix of responses from community members. Facebook posts about the project include well over 200 comments. Residents who didn't want to go on camera said they're concerned about traffic congestion, the size of the building and availability of parking. 

"I understand their concerns, but we're not going to build something unless we have a market study done, a traffic study done on it, because if it doesn't make sense-- people aren't going to want to live there either," said Farkas. 

City officials and the Planning Commission were unavailable for an interview on Tuesday. 

