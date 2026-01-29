Over 2 dozen residents evacuated after fire erupts at Southfield apartment building

A fire erupted about 2:45 a.m. Thursday at a four-story apartment building on Providence Drive, just north of Nine Mile Road, in Southfield, Michigan, forcing 27 residents and their pets to evacuate.

Two of those residents were taken by Southfield Fire ambulances to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Southfield Fire Department, which led the response, said while firefighters were inside the building during the initial attempt to put out the blaze, two residents had to be rescued from the four-story building. Soiuthfield's Ladder 5 vehicle was used to reach one resident who was on the third floor. At the same time, a ground ladder was used to get another resident off the third floor.

Another resident told CBS News Detroit that he smelled smoke, which alerted him to the fire. He and his wife were able to get their cats out as they fled. The fire department also noted that two dogs were safely rescued.

"Due to the complexity of the incident, command escalated the response to a second alarm and later to a third alarm to obtain additional manpower. The fire extended into the walls of the structure, creating challenging conditions for suppression efforts," Southfield Fire Department said.

Fire departments from Royal Oak, Birmingham, Madison Heights, Ferndale, and Bloomfield Township were called to assist Southfield at the scene.

Many of the apartment residents sought shelter in their parked cars during the early morning while they waited to make alternate arrangements. The Southfield Fire Department said it is working with the American Red Cross to help residents get temporary housing.

"Fire crews operated under adverse winter weather conditions and performed exceptionally under difficult circumstances. The Southfield Fire Department commends the professionalism, skill, and dedication of all personnel who responded to this incident," the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It has been a busy week for emergency calls in Southfield, to include a fatal fire earlier this week on Leewright Avenue