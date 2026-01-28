1 dead, 3 injured, in aftermath of Southfield house fire

One woman is dead, and three others were injured, in the aftermath of a house fire Tuesday night in Southfield, Michigan.

The Southfield Fire Department said the fire started about 8:15 p.m. at home in the 22000 block of Leewright Avenue, near Nine Mile Road.

A woman, whose age is in her mid-60s, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said. There were three other people also inside the home. Two were taken by the fire department to an area hospital, the third was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Medical reports on the injured people were not available Wedesday morning.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.