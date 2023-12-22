Resident recreation passport fee to increase slightly on Jan. 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Year-round access to Michigan's state parks will slightly be more expensive in the new year.

The resident recreational passport fee will jump an extra dollar for cars and trucks, bringing the total price to $14, according to a press release.

The price for motorcycles is not expected to change.

This is still much cheaper than the $24 fee we used to pay in 2010.

The new price is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.

