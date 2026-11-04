Republicans look at what comes next in Michigan after Democrats' big win

Jason Roe, a Republican strategist, said this big Democratic victory in Michigan and across the country signals a real change in the political landscape.

"Obviously, a huge groundswell of support against Republicans, I think driven by hostility to President Trump and what's happening with the U.S. economy," said Roe.

He said the election results came as a big surprise to everyone.

"I think there was a lot of skepticism about the polling and for good reason. We've had a couple of election cycles in which the polling has not been predictive of outcomes," said Roe.

As the vote totals are being finalized, we're seeing candidates concede to their opponents. Republican gubernatorial candidate John James took to X on Wednesday to let his supporters know the race is over.

"I actually just got off the phone with Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson to congratulate her, and so now I want to thank you. My heart is actually full of gratitude for you, for volunteers, donors, staff, all of you who believed in this mission," said James.

Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Anthony Forlini released a statement saying, in part, "While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I respect the voters' choice and congratulate Garlin Gilchrist on his victory as Michigan's next Secretary of State."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rogers had not issued a concession speech or statement in the race with Abdul El-Sayed. In a statement, he wrote, "Michigan — we have a state to save, now more than ever. Our work continues, and I remain hopeful that Michigan's best days are ahead."

Roe said the end of a tight and hard-fought campaign like this one can be very jarring for candidates and their teams.

"You're physically and emotionally exhausted at this point, and all of a sudden everything kind of comes to a screeching halt," he said.

As for what comes next, Roe said these election results could mean major changes in Washington and in Lansing for years to come.

"I don't think the House or the Congress would pass anything the president would sign, or the president would sign anything the House would pass, and then there's the political chaos that emerges out of that, so I'm a little nervous for what the next two years look like," Roe said.