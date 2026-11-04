Mike Rogers says "we have a state to save" after loss in Michigan Senate race

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers released a statement Wednesday after his projected defeat in the Michigan Senate race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in one of the most contentious races of the midterm election.

In his statement, Rogers says:

"Over the past two years, Kristi and I have met incredible Michiganders who want solutions, not division. We've worked to put a spotlight on literacy, affordable housing, manufacturing jobs, Detroit's food desert, and the troubling rise of antisemitism.

We will be forever grateful to the families, faith leaders, and community leaders who welcomed us. We focused on what brings us together — and on real solutions to the real issues that Michiganders face.

Michigan — we have a state to save, now more than ever. Our work continues, and I remain hopeful that Michigan's best days are ahead."

In his statement, Rogers did not indicate any plans for his future in politics. The statement did not concede the race and did not mention El-Sayed, who was projected by CBS News to win early Wednesday.

The results were 52.5% for El-Sayed and 45.5% for Rogers as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, CBS News projects.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed told Rogers to "enjoy your retirement." "You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope," El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed became the nation's first Muslim to be elected senator and is a 42-year-old Michigan health official. Rogers is an Army veteran and former FBI agent who sought the seat after losing his 2024 Senate bid against Elissa Slotkin by 20,000 votes.

Rogers described himself as a common-sense leader for Michigan, criticizing El-Sayed for his views on Israel and Iran, 9/11 and his connection to online streamer Hasan Piker.

The projected result comes after many Democratic wins in states that President Trump had easily won in 2024.