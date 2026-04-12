Police investigating reported shooting in Redford Township; no injuries

Officials in Redford Township, Michigan, are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of 7 Mile Road and Garfield Street around 7 a.m. At least one person told officials shots were fired at an occupied home.

Police said no one was injured and that the reported shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone who has information about or video of the incident is asked to call Detective Joseph Haapala with the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2581 or email him.