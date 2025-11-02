Reported shooting on highway in Detroit under investigation; no injuries

Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver said they were shot at while traveling on a highway in Detroit on Saturday night, officials said.

The motorist, who called the Detroit Regional Communication Center around 10:30 p.m., said they were traveling on eastbound Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and Chene Street when they saw a Dodge Charger.

According to the state agency, the Charger and the motorist's vehicle were next to each other when someone in the Dodge rolled down the front seat window. The driver who reported the shooting "immediately noticed muzzle flash," officials said.

The Charger continued on I-94, and the motorist drove off the highway and onto Mt. Elliot Street. The state agency said two bullet holes were found on the driver's side of the caller's vehicle.

No one was injured.

Officials did not find any evidence while searching I-94.

Troopers are investigating the reported incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.