Renowned speed painter makes stop in Metro Detroit

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  A popular speed painter performs at the Oakland Mall to display his world-renowned skills on the canvas.

"I just love the audience," says PaintJam artist Dan Dunn.

From late night tv and talk shows, Dunn has made his rounds with his unique painting style, speed painting. A style of art where portraits are completed in the length of a single song.

Dunn is performing at the Oakland Mall to display his skills to those taking time to watch his shows. His background is in caricatures which led him to this speed painting style. He says the fast pace keeps him interested and on his toes.

"I don't get bored with it and I just love to entertain. I love to spread joy through my art," Dunn says.

Dunn's interactive shows are taking place now until Dec. 23. You can catch him Tuesday through Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday's at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can find him closest to the food court entrance of Oakland Mall.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 5:10 PM

