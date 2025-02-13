Michigan State University students remember victims two years after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Thursday marks two years since three students were killed in a mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

Students and community members are remembering Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, who died on Feb. 13, 2023.

Several students who were on campus when this tragedy happened told CBS News Detroit that it takes the strength of a Spartan to look back on that day, which is why the support seen all around campus two years later means so much.

One student, senior Meg Brady, says she still struggles to face the pool where she played water polo to this day.

"My head was underwater when the gunshots went off," Brady said. "I was in the locker room during it, so for me, every time I walk past it and see the locker room, I start to freak out a little bit. Like, I start to get that trauma response coming back."

It's why MSU is holding space for students to heal and for them to reclaim the spaces where the three victims lost their lives.

"Last year, I had two classes in Berkey. I know that some people did reach out and say 'I'm going to have to switch classes because it just makes me really uncomfortable'. I was able to go through those classes that year because I kind of knew that I wanted to take a little bit back for myself," said MSU senior Lily Wenkel.

MSU's student body president, Connor Le, says it's still difficult to look back on that day in his sophomore year.

"Everyone felt a range of emotions whether it be anger, grief, sadness—there's not really one way to pinpoint how people feel after an event like that," Le said.

Fraser, Anderson and Verner are remembered at MSU's Broad Art Museum in the "Art in the Aftermath: Healing Gun Violence through Artivism" exhibit. Their memories live on there among hundreds of other gun violence victims from across the country.

For some, helping others process their emotions is what's getting them through theirs.

"My healing journey has been a lot about giving back to the rest of the community and trying to help others through their healing process," said MSU student Kathryn Harding.

People are accessing support resources at the Breslin Center and picking up green and white luminaries, which you'll see when the Beaumont Tower rings its bell at 8 p.m. Thursday.