Relics of St. Thérèse of Lisieux to be present at Royal Oak basilica

The relics of St. Thérèse of Lisieux are coming to Royal Oak, Michigan, as part of a national tour.

Born in Alençon, France, in 1873, Thérèse Martin entered the Carmelite Monastery at Lisieux to become a nun at 15 years old. Organizers of the tour say she "taught a simple way of confidence in God without limit."

According to the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, where a container holding some of the bones of St. Thérèse will be on display, she embraced "the way of perfection" outlined by St. Teresa of Jesus.

She died on Sept. 30, 1897, canonized by Pope Pius XI in 1925 and was declared a doctor of the church in 1997. Her parents, Louis and Zelie Martin, were canonized in 2015 as the Catholic Church's first married couple in modern times.

The relics will be at the basilica on West 12 Mile Road from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8 before traveling to 10 other states across the U.S.

Registration for Mass and Veneration while the relics are present is required. Click here to learn more.

Organizers say the relics first came from France to the U.S. in 1999 and drew more than 1 million people in 25 states.