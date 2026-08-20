Developer of controversial Saline Township data center buys neighboring golf course

The developer of a controversial data center in Saline Township, Michigan, is buying a neighboring golf club.

New York-based Related Digital — the company behind a $16 billion data center known as "The Barn" — has purchased the Rustic Glen Golf Club, an 18-hole public course in Saline Township.

Related Digital, a data center development and investment platform, is building the facility for Oracle and OpenAI and has committed to keeping the golf course open to public play.

"It's been a rumor for about three months," said Dammond Barkel, who has worked as the kitchen manager at Rustic Glen since 2025.

Barkel said that before Related Digital bought the public club, it was privately owned.

"We got a nice letter from the new owners, and they said they're keeping it open as a golf course for the public as long as they possibly can," Barkel said.

CBS News Detroit reviewed the letter sent to golf club employees and learned that everyone who currently works at the club still has their job. Barkel said he expects some reorganization at the end of the golf season this winter, but didn't have further details.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Related Digital on Thursday for more information on the nature of the deal, but has not heard back.

"I think it's a great thing. I'm hoping that they'll invest in the course. In their letter, they really said they wanted people to come and enjoy it and have the rest and relaxation and camaraderie, so you know it should be a good thing for the community," said Barkel.

David Lloyd, who was out golfing with his grandson Thursday, said he's also hopeful for more investment in the course.

"I think it's going to be great for the whole community. They're going to be pouring a lot of money into the golf course here and all of the surrounding businesses, so I think it's wonderful," said Lloyd.