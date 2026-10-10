Man armed with handgun shot by police in Redford Township, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a man armed with a handgun who threatened police was shot by at least one officer in Redford Township, Michigan, on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Officers with the Redford Township Police Department were called to Beech Daly Road, south of Schoolcraft Road, for an occupied vehicle that was stopped and blocking the roadway around 8:20 p.m. They attempted to speak with the driver, later identified as the man, to learn why he was blocking the road, authorities said.

According to Redford Township Police Chief Jennifer Mansfield, the man was armed with a handgun and "failed to comply with officers' orders."

Law enforcement investigates on Beech Daly Road in Redford Township, Michigan, after a man armed with a handgun was shot by at least one police officer on Oct. 9, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The man was shot by police after he threatened the officers, Mansfield said, though authorities haven't disclosed exactly how many law enforcement officials fired their weapons. Police provided medical aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition on Saturday morning.

Mansfield said the Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.