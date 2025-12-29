Watch CBS News
Redford Township police officer injured after weather-related crash

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A police officer was injured in a weather-related patrol vehicle crash while responding to an accident in Wayne County, Michigan. 

The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Five Mile Road and Wormer Avenue, Redford. There were multiple officers responding to an accident when one of them lost control after hitting standing water in the roadway, Redford Township Police reported. 

The officer was released after treatment at an area hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

"Thank you to the citizens that called 911 and stopped to check on our officer immediately following the crash," the police department said. 

