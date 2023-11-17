Redford Township grapples with 30 water main breaks in 6 days; repairs expected to be done Friday

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Redford Township's water woes persist.

Since Saturday, some homeowners have had to deal with low or no water pressure.

"We have had approximately 30 water main breaks over the past six days," said Michael Dennis, director of the Redford Township Department of Public Services.

Most of the breaks occurred in neighborhoods, but a couple along major thoroughfares put drivers in danger of hydroplaning.

So what caused water to gurgle around town?

"We had an equipment failure on our side–as minor as it is- a valve stuck open, and at that point, it was then allowing an unregulated pressure coming through," Dennis said. "And that finds its weakest links."

With contractors' help, crews only have four breaks left to repair.

As those repairs happen, the township warned residents and businesses that may see discolored water, and if they do:

"Go to the lowest point of your house and turn on your faucet in your laundry tub; run it for five minutes and on your cold water only. This is if you have a problem; we do not anticipate problems. Right now, we have transitioned into our backup valves while they're making repairs on Eight Mile Road," Dennis said.

He said his department will work with GLWA on preventative measures to avoid this from happening again. If all the work goes according to plan, repairs should be done by the end of Friday.