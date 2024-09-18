Redford Township man accidentally shoots stepdaughter during argument, police say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police in Redford Township say a teenage girl will survive after her stepfather accidentally shot her Wednesday evening.

According to Police Chief Jennifer Mansfield, the man was arguing with another person while holding a gun inside a house on Lexington near Eight Mile Road.

During that fight, the weapon went off, hitting the 13-year-old girl in the leg.

"Waving a gun around when you're in an argument, and your emotions are going through the roof that's a recipe for disaster," said neighbor Chester Emerson.

Dave Klein/CBS Detroit

While other family members rushed her to the hospital, the stepfather ran from the police.

Officers found him hiding in bushes less than two blocks from the scene. Members of the K-9 unit recovered two handguns.

"Whenever I hear the words, a shot was fired, and someone was unintentionally injured. That's a problem. So we need to be more conscientious of those people that are, in fact, possessing firearms," Mansfield said.

"Get rid of the guns–why do you have them if you're going to have it–for what–home protection? You just end up killing your own people, in own your house, that's stupid," said Larry Paff, another neighbor.

"Unless lives are in danger, it should be kept put away," said Emerson, who is also a range safety officer for Michigan's Department of Natural Resources. He characterizes the stepdad's actions as reckless.

"You should be able to talk it out. I know emotions run hot, and it's hard to be logical, but you should at least try," Emerson said.

Police have sent this case to the prosecutor's officer for charges.