Redford man, 33, accused of planning to meet with a teen girl for a "sexual encounter"

A Redford, Michigan, man is facing three charges after being accused of planning to meet with a 13-year-old girl for a "sexual encounter," according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Online court records show 33-year-old Ernest Howell is charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Howell was arrested on Wednesday at the Warren Public Library after police received a tip that he came to the site to meet the girl for the encounter, prosecutors said.

A judge set Howell's bond at $250,000 cash or surety, according to court records. If he posts it, the prosecutor's office said he will be banned from using the internet and from having contact with anyone 17 years old or younger, and required to wear a GPS tether.

"Crimes against minors represent some of the most serious abuses of power and trust, and they will be met with decisive action," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement.

A probable cause conference for Howell is scheduled for April 16.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.