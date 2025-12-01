Detroit announces redevelopment plan for part of former Packard Plant site

The fresh blanket of snow couldn't stop Tara Moxley from hearing about the new development plan for the former Packard Plant site.

"We want to see what is happening. We want to see what it is. We want to see how it's going to benefit our and how it's going to benefit our community," said Moxley.

On Monday, Detroit city leaders unveiled their vision to revitalize the current space, which would take over 28 acres on the southern half of the property.

Rendering provided by City of Detroit

"When a plant couldn't be saved, to knock it down and replace it. But every single time we can preserve our historic architecture, we do," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

While the full details are still being finalized, the proposal includes a new 393,000-square-foot industrial building designed to create 300 manufacturing jobs, affordable housing units, a museum celebrating Detroit's electronic music scene and the city's first indoor skate park.

"This is how we truly honor our past while building our future by preserving our history, creating jobs, expanding housing, and investing in culture and community, all at one time," said Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield.

With major changes on the horizon, both Moxley and Nick Joseph say they will continue to speak up for the neighborhood they call home.

Rendering provided by City of Detroit

"We're excited that they're going to inject life back into the community. We just want to make sure that the people that have lived here aren't forgotten," said Joseph.

Developers say their teams could break ground as soon as 2027 and expect to have the project completed by 2029.

Crews demolished portions of the plant that had been idle for more than 60 years in 2023 and 2024. Using $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan, city officials began tearing down three parcels on the southern half of the abandoned complex