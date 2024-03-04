Detroit's Packard Plant enters next phase of revitalization

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is marking a milestone in its revitalization efforts.

On Monday afternoon, crews began to tear another portion of the massive Packard Plant on the city's east side that's been an eyesore for decades.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other dignitaries made remarks celebrating this next step in bringing down this complex that has been synonymous with blight.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

This next phase of the demolition focuses on tearing down 5409 Concord, located on the southern half of the sprawling 3.5-million-square-foot plant that, in its heyday, produced luxury cars.

The facility closed its doors in 1956, and since then, vandals turned into what it is today.

More than a decade ago, a Peruvian developer wanted to bring it back to life but defaulted on his investment. Then, in September of 2022, the city began an emergency demolition of the northern section of the plant.

The city will save some of the buildings to preserve the plant's history.

The work being done is being funded by federal money from the American Rescue Plan.