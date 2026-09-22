Red Wings playoff drought likely to last longer than a decade with Larkin in limbo

The Red Wings will likely extend their playoff drought to 11 seasons, putting their dismal run behind only one in NHL history (Buffalo last year ended the league's longest streak at 14 years).

Detroit won its 11th Stanley Cup in 2008 and earned a 25th-consecutive playoff bid in 2016, but those memories have faded. The franchise finally ran out of patience with one of its all-time greats, Steve Yzerman, who lost his job as general manager after seven futile seasons and was given an advisory role with the team. That happened in July, triggering a search that is ongoing as Horcoff fills in.

Dylan Larkin asked for a trade in the offseason. The team wasn't able to move the 30-year-old center before training camp and stripped him of his captaincy.

While Yzerman was in charge, he didn't do much to make the team better last summer. Arvidsson was the only significant addition. The 33-year-old wing, coming off a 25-goal, 54-point season in Boston, was signed to a $10 million, two-year deal. After combining for 88 points last year in Detroit, Kane and van Riemsdyk were not re-signed.

The good: Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are three players any NHL team would want, giving Detroit a few players it can count on. The coaching and goaltending is in good hands. McLellan has 707 wins, including playoff games, to rank among the top 20 on the all-time list. Gibson won 29 games last season, trailing only his career-high 31 victories from 2019 with Anaheim, and his 233 career wins put him at No. 11 on the active list.

The not-so-good: Larkin in limbo will be a distraction that is tough to overcome if he's still on the team when the season opens. Without him, the team's top center might be 32-year-old Andrew Copp and he hasn't had more than 13 goals since scoring a career-high 21 during the 2021-22 season. Since selecting Seider in 2019 and Raymond in 2020, the Red Wings have not drafted and developed another high-end player.

Detroit desperately needs its top three players to go from good to great with or without Larkin on the team. The 28-year-old DeBrincat had a career-high 85 points last season and matched a career high with 41 goals. Raymond has averaged 76 points over the last three seasons. Seider is among the league's best on the blue line, finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting and 11th for NHL MVP.

Last season: 41-31-10, extended playoff drought to a decade.

COACH: Todd McLellan (665-461 over 18 seasons).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 2 New York Rangers.

DEPARTURES: General manager Steve Yzerman, F Patrick Kane, F James van Riemsdyk, G Cam Talbot.

ADDITIONS: Interim GM Shawn Horcoff, F Viktor Arvidsson, F Keegan Kolesar, G Daniil Tarasov.

GOALIES: John Gibson (29-22-4, 2.72 goals-against average, .901 save percentage), Tarasov (13-15-3, 3.05, .895)