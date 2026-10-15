Red Wings send Flyers to franchise record-extending 9th straight loss to start season
Andrew Copp broke a tie with 4:38 left and the Detroit Red Wings sent the Philadelphia Flyers to their franchise record-extending ninth straight loss to start the season, winning 2-1 on Thursday night.
The Flyers dropped to 0-6-3. The skid is tied for the ninth-longest in the NHL to open a season, and worst since San Jose started 0-7-2 in 2024-25. Three teams have gone winless in their first 10 games, and the record is held by the New York Rangers, who opened the 1943-44 season with 14 losses and a tie.
After Copp put Detroit ahead with a point-blank shot, the Flyers had one more chance but Oliver Bonk shot wide from 10 feet with eight seconds left.
The Flyers scored first when Matvei Michkov's baseball swing put a bouncing puck past Daniil Tarasov with 2:28 left in the first period.
Dylan Larkin set up the tying goal, passing across the slot on a 2-on-1 to set up Anton Johansson's first NHL goal at 4:31 of the second period.
Johannson is the third Scandanavian rookie to score his first career goal this season for Detroit, joining fellow Swede William Wallinder and Norwegian Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.
Tarasov stopped 17 shots. Joseph Woll made 24 saves for Philadelphia.
Flyers: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.
Red Wings: Host San Jose on Saturday night.