Detroit Red Wings lead over Buffalo Sabres with 7-3 victory

Patrick Kane had two goals and three assists and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Marco Kasper scored twice, and Moritz Seider, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit. DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin added three assists each.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first start back with the Red Wings after being acquired from Chicago on Friday. He was selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2010 draft and played with the team for more than five seasons.

Josh Norris scored his first goal since being traded to the Sabres on Friday. Zach Benson and Tage Thompson also scored. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 shots.

The Red Wings went 3-1 against the Sabres this season, having won three in a row.

Sabres: Thompson has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in his past 13 games against the Red Wings. He had a goal and an assist.

Red Wings: Kane had his first five-point game since Jan. 20, 2019, when his Chicago Blackhawks beat Washington 8-5. The 36-year-old in his 18th season had a career-best six points in Chicago's 8-3 win over Anaheim three years ago.

The Red Wings had a 5-3 lead when Mrazek made a snazzy glove stop on a slapshot from a wide open Jacob Bryson just above the slot.

Of the 150 penalty minutes throughout the game, 136 of those were in the third period. All but two of those were for roughing, fighting or misconducts.

The Sabres host Vegas on Saturday. The Red Wings visit Carolina on Friday.