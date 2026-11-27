J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat scored, and John Gibson made 18 saves for his 29th career shutout as the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus 2-0 Friday, sending the Blue Jackets to their fifth consecutive home loss.

Gibson earned his first victory since Oct. 29 with his 10th career win against Columbus. The shutout was his first since Feb. 2 and first in 16 career appearances against the Blue Jackets.

Jet Greaves stopped 19 shots in his career-high seventh straight loss. His last win was Oct. 17, against the Rangers.

Columbus, shut out for the first time this season, has lost eight of its last 10 games and fell to 3-10-1 when allowing the first goal.

Compher scored for the second consecutive game and made it 1-0 by beating Greaves from between the circles at 11:51 of the first period. Ben Chiarot's primary assist snapped a five-game point drought, and Moritz Seider recorded his team-leading 15th assist.

DeBrincat made it 2-0 with a one-timer at 4:37 of the third period, extending his point streak against Columbus to 12 games, matching the longest of his career against any opponent. He has recorded a point in 24 of 27 career games versus the Blue Jackets.

Lucas Raymond's assist gave him 20 points in his last 17 games and increased his team-leading total to 24.

Columbus failed to register a shot on goal on either of its first two power plays, extending its drought to eight straight opportunities over three games. The second man advantage lasted just 29 seconds before Adam Fantilli was called for slashing.

Andrew Copp's apparent empty-net goal with 7 seconds remaining was waved off for offside.

Red Wings: Host Nashville on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Pittsburgh on Monday.

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