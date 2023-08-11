Red Cross Michigan volunteers traveling to Hawaii in response to wildfires

(CBS DETROIT) - The American Red Cross Michigan says it is sending volunteers to Hawaii in response to the wildfires that killed dozens.

The organization says seven volunteers are heading to the state to help with disaster relief operations.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by what are some of the deadliest wildfires in recent history," said Mary Lynn Foster, regional chief executive officer for the Red Cross in Michigan, in a press release. "With officials and partners, Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time."

On Friday, officials say at least 55 people were confirmed dead, with one blaze nearly destroying the historic town of Lahaina.

"Our volunteers are once again stepping up to meet the needs of the people impacted by these devastating wildfires," Foster said. "We are grateful to our Michigan volunteers who will be supporting the relief effort in Hawaii."